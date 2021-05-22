Atletico and Real Madrid Fans Prepare for La Liga Decider

Watch a live broadcast from the Spanish cities of Valladolid and Madrid where fans of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are preparing for the final match of the La Liga season.
Ahead of its game against Valladolid, Atletico is leading the title race with 83 points, two more than city rivals Real. To secure its 11th La Liga title, Atletico needs to defeat Valladolid. Real, for its part, needs to win against Villarreal – and for Atletico needs to lose – to earn a 35th title. So it's all to play for.
After the game is over, fans are expected to celebrate – if triumphant, Atletico fans will gather in Madrid's Neptune Square, while the Real supporters will party in Cibeles Square.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)