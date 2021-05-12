UEFA Launches Disciplinary Probe Into Real, Barcelona, and Juventus Amid Super League Row

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has officially opened a disciplinary probe into Spain’s Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Italy’s Juventus over their involvement with the Super League project that initially consisted of 12 clubs. Following massive criticism, all six British clubs, Atletico Madrid in Spain, along with Italy’s Milan and Inter withdrew from the newly created league.
"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said.
MORE FOLLOWS
All comments
Show new comments (0)