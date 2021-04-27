Julian Nagelsmann to Coach Bayern Munich Starting Next Season

According to a statement on the Bavarian club's official website, Nagelsmann will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on 1 July 2021.
"FC Bayern have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on 1 July 2021 ahead of the new season, signing a five-year contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2026", the message on the official site of the club read.
Nagelsmann, who was born in Bavaria, played for Augsburg and 1860 Munich in his youth, and was the captain of Munich's U17 team, before leaving football as a player due to injuries.
The German club, which has been dominating the Bundesliga without a break since 2012, has already changed head coaches 7 times over the decade. Under Flick, Bayern managed to earn 6 major victories, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, UEFA Super Cup 2020, and UEFA Champions League 2020.
