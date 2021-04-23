Wales Manager and Former Manchester United Star Ryan Giggs Charged With Assaulting Two Women

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been charged with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against one woman and assault by beating relating to a second woman.
The identities of both alleged victims are have not been revealed.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Giggs would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
In November Giggs missed several Wales games after assault allegations - which he denied - were made against him following a disturbance at his home.
"The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police," a statement by the prosecutors said.
Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United and won 13 Premier League winner's medals and two Champions League winner's medals.
He played for Wales 64 times between 1991 and 2007.
