Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Speculation He Was Going to Quit Liverpool Due to European Super League

Juergen Klopp will stay with Liverpool despite the club’s recent plans to join the European Super League, rejecting speculation that he could resign as head coach.
“If I’m a problem I go, if I’m not I stay. I feel responsible for this club. I’m here as a football coach and a manager. I heard the situation that I would resign, if times get even tougher, it makes me more sticky that I stay here,” Klopp said.
🗣 "I feel responsible for the team, I feel responsible for the club. I will try to help to sort it somehow."— Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021
Jurgen Klopp ensures the Liverpool supporters he will not resign following the news about the 'European Super League' pic.twitter.com/5IJsFYVPpT
“I can’t say a lot more because we were not involved in the process - not the players, not me - we didn’t know about it. We will have to wait how it develops,” he added on the issue of Liverpool’s intention to join the European Super League.
At Monday on midnight, 12 European football clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, Inter, Milan and Juventus, officially announced the establishment of the Super League, a new European club football tournament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)