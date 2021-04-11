Messi Shivers Dramatically In The Cold Rain as Barca Loses to Real Madrid - Videos

Lionel Messi was caught on camera shaking and keen to change his T-shirt during an El Clasico match on Saturday. It's impossible to say what was causing him to shiver so histrionically - fear about the dangerous situation on the field, rage over the opposing side's success, or simply the cold and heavy rain that ravaged the stadium for the entire second half. Whatever it was, the legendary player had to change his shirt.
Messi shivering ☹️ take my body king pic.twitter.com/sYz1KEiW0C— Baggio 🇮🇶 (@BaggioM10) April 10, 2021
The fact was noticed by football fans, many of whom took to Twitter, joking about cold English rains that would make him more than just uncomfortable if he plays for Stoke or one of the Manchester teams. At the same time, many fans praised him for doing his best in such difficult conditions.
📸 - Messi is feeling the cold, he asks for another shirt on top of another one. pic.twitter.com/JYqBUZWP6h— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 10, 2021
Messi was shivering in this weather.— Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKic) April 10, 2021
Now imagine him playing in the Tuesday Winter chilly nights at Stoke ☠️
Would be suffering from Hypothermia.
That Clasico was unreal!! Messi literally shivering in torrential rain but still they played through it - such an entertaining match. Quite a few colds to come in the coming days though!— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesSoccer) April 10, 2021
Both players & coaches sacrificed their life in this match under torrential rain. Messi shivering and changing jersey in the middle of the game. This is respect & loyalty to their team badges #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/58ANlNe4Ps— Emmanuel Juma (@MashJuma) April 10, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)