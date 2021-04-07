Zinedine Zidane Dismisses Jurgen Klopp’s ‘Proper Stadium’ Comments

Klopp appeared to question the merits of Real Madrid's second stadium that's usually used for training and Real Madrid Castilla matches.

Real Madrid's manager Zinedine Zidane has dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s comments in the wake of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to the Spanish club in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Klopp claimed that the encounter felt strange because it was played at Real Madrid’s 8,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, while the club carries out renovation works at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“This here tonight was really strange, it was really difficult, a different situation with the stadium, but Anfield is at least a proper stadium and that will be good for us,” Klopp told reporters in his post-match press conference.

Asked to respond to Klopp’s comments, Zidane simply said:

“I don’t have an opinion about what Jurgen says, we are proud to play in this stadium."

He also added that Liverpool “are going to leave all they have on the pitch” and that “it's going to be a very good second leg match."

During the game Real forward Vinicius Jr. scored twice and Marco Asensio bagged one, with Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet for Liverpool.

The second leg will be played on 14 April. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will meet Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, while Liverpool host Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premiership.