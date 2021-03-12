FC Barcelona President Rolls Out 'Compromise' Offer to Messi, Media Says

Even after Joan Laporta managed to secure a landslide victory in the FC Barcelona presidential elections last week, it remains to be seen whether Argentinian football ace Lionel Messi "will commit to a new deal" with the club, as The Sun puts it.
According to the newspaper, "the Messi camp" is well aware of Barca’s current financial problems and would require Laporta to provide "clear proof" that he can "deliver on his promises."
Messi and his father will reportedly be invited to "sit down for talks within the month," as the footballer’s contract with the club is set to expire this summer.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports that Laporta offered Messi a "compromise" in the form of a one-year contract that Ian McGarry, whom the newspaper presents as a "transfer expert," said would "suit both parties."
"Messi is owed €60million in deferred wages and bonuses, which he's due to be paid at the end of his contract, which of course expires at the end of June this year," McGarry said on the Transfer Window podcast. "However, this proposal would mean probably a good outcome for both parties because Messi doesn't necessarily want to leave and also Barcelona don't want to commit to another, and very expensive, contract that would keep him at Camp Nou for the rest of his career, assuming he would play beyond his 34th birthday which is very likely anyway."
He also added that retaining Messi even for one season won’t be cheap, "because Lionel Messi doesn't come cheap."
"The figures we are being told are around €20m-25m in salary and bonuses net, which would be for one season only," he explained. "However, it would mean that there would be an option for Messi to leave in 2022 and pursue the final years of his playing career elsewhere."
