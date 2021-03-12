Former British Cycling and Team Sky Doctor Richard Freeman Guilty of Doping Offence

In 2019 the British broadcaster Sky pulled out of cycling and Team Sky have changed its name to Team Ineos after the chemicals firm owned by Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe. A Parliamentary committee is also looking to allegations of doping at Team Sky.

Richard Freeman, the former team doctor with British Cycling and Team Sky has been found guilty at a medical tribunal of ordering a banned substance "knowing or believing" it was going to be given to one of his riders.

Freeman ordered testosterone, in the form of Testogel, when he worked at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester in May 2011.

The rider in question has not been identified.

​The tribunal ruled on Friday, 12 March, that Freeman ordered the substance knowing "it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance".

He has already admitted 18 charges but had denied the charge involving Testogel.

Next week the tribunal will resume and decide if Freeman's "fitness to practise is impaired."

Giving evidence to the tribunal Freeman claimed he was forced to order the drug and it was for Team Sky performance director Shane Sutton’s erectile dysfunction.

When Sutton gave evidence he contradicted Freeman’s testimony.