Inter Milan Gets Lucrative Sponsorship Offer From Porn Website, Media Says

Famous Italian football club Inter Milan has received an official "shirt-sponsorship" offer worth some $28 million from an adult webcam company called Stripchat, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, this development comes as the impending end of the 26-year deal between Inter and tire manufacturer Pirelli caught the attention of Max Bennett, the Vice President of New Media at Stripchat.
"While you’re currently in talks with new sponsors over a more lucrative shirt sponsorship deal, I wanted to throw Stripchat – a leading adult live webcam company – into the mix," Bennett reportedly wrote as he brought his offer forth. "We would be willing to pay $28 mln to be the jersey sponsor for Inter Milan. There is a strong crossover between our fanbases."
He also added that "this would be a fantastic opportunity for us to own some of the world’s most valuable sports real estate and raise awareness of Stripchat while also providing you with legitimate revenue".
While Chinese property development company Evergrande Group has already been tipped by Italian media as a replacement sponsor, Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera has also revealed that while his company won’t be Inter’s "kit sponsor" anymore, its relationship with the club "will continue", the newspaper adds.
