PSG Fans Gather in Paris to Support French Club Ahead of Face Off with Barca

Sputnik comes live from Paris, France where fans of Paris Saint-German have gathered ahead of the football club's UEFA Champions League second-leg game against FC Barcelona in the round of 16.
The previous match took place on 16 February with PSG beating the Spanish club 4-1.
The 2020–21 UEFA Champions League is at present in full swing. The annual competition entered the so-called knockout phase on 16 February, and the final will be held on 29 May at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to ascertain who will claim the champion's title.
