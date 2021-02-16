Big Hint? Man City Coach Says He'd Love to Have 'A Player Like Messi'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has announced that he'd really love to sign a player of Lionel Messi's quality, the Daily Mirror reports.
Guardiola dropped the remark following his team’s 3-0 triumph over Tottenham last weekend, with the newspaper describing it as a “huge Lionel Messi hint."
"We don’t have a single player who can win a game, we don’t have a Cristiano, a Messi, a Neymar. We don’t have these types of players who can win games by themselves. I told the players many times, you have to play as a team," Guardiola said. "I will be honest. I’d like to have a player to score, every single game, four goals and run like these players can run. I would love it."
Messi's future is uncertain as his contract at Barcelona expires after this season. He's been courted by both Man City and PSG, with Barca coach Ronald Koeman complaining about "a lack of respect" from the Paris club.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has since tried to calm the situation by saying his team respects everyone.
