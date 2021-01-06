Manchester United Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds to Jurgen Klopp's Penalty Claims

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to the words of his Liverpool colleague Jurgen Klopp, who previously said that that Manchester United have taken more penalties in two years than Liverpool have in five and a half years.
Earlier, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard also highlighted the number of penalties given to Ole Gunnar Solskjaaer's team.
“I don't know how many penalties they've had. I don't count how many penalties they have, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box, I don't spend time on that,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“Obviously I felt it worked last year in the FA Cup semi because Frank spoke about it. We had a nailed-on penalty that we should have had and didn't get, so maybe it's a way of influencing referees,” he added.
Liverpool and Manchester United share the lead in the Premier League standings with 33 points each.
