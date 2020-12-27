Neymar Under Fire Amid Reports of Throwing 500-Person Party in Brazil in Defiance of COVID-19 Rules

The Brazilian footballer has come under heavy criticism after Brazil's O Globo newspaper revealed he was reportedly hosting around 500 revellers at a five-day party in a luxury villa near Rio de Janeiro.
The newspaper revealed that Neymar tried to prevent media leaks and banned guests from bringing mobile phones and other devices. His plan did not work out. The newspaper has reported that 500 people are partying in the mansion’s basement, which is equipped with acoustic protection. There have also been reports that the party could be taking place in an underground bunker near Neymar's home that he has used in the past.
Netizens have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration over the reports, with some mocking the football star and others calling his purported partying shameful for the country.
— Dennis N (@DennisN) December 27, 2020
— Sam G (@g_sam_) December 27, 2020
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 27, 2020
"What could go wrong?" one Netizen said ironically about Neymar's idea to hold a party in one of the countries that have been worst-hit by COVID-19.
Brazilian human rights lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho took to Twitter and rewarded Neymar with "The idiot trophy" for having a 500-revellers party in the country where more than 190,000 people passed away due to COVID-19.
— Augusto de Arruda Botelho (@augustodeAB) December 26, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)