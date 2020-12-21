Barca's Ex-President Says Club 'Lied' to Messi, Explains How He'll Convince Him to Stay

Joan Laporta, former president of FC Barcelona, alleged that legendary Argentinian football ace Lionel Messi has repeatedly been "lied to" by the club, ESPN reports.
According to the media outlet, Laporta, who led the club from 2003 till 2010 and who is now running for re-election, suggested that Messi's future with Barcelona "will depend on the proposal that the new president makes him", arguing that the footballer "needs to see that there is a competitive team to reignite the love story Barca had with the Champions League but which has been on hold in recent years".
"[The club] have repeatedly lied to him and, on top of that, things haven't gone as everyone wanted. He is at a point in his career where he still wants to be successful and win titles", he said. "He cannot keep accepting that other teams win the Champions League and Barca, with Lionel, the best player in the history of the game, do not have a team competitive enough to be able to win it."
He added that he doesn't see Messi "in a shirt that isn't Barca's" or "playing for any other club”
"Along with turning around the club's financial situation, the priority is to make a proposal to Lionel that convinces him to stay. I hope I arrive in time. And I have an advantage: Messi's trust", Laporta claimed. "He knows the offer I make will be real and I will fulfil it. I think that will help a lot and is an advantage over the other candidates."
