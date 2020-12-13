Frank Lampard Reportedly Dismisses Claims of Chelsea Having 'Strongest Squad' After Loss to Everton

Chelsea Football Club's head coach Frank Lampard has announced that he doesn't really understand all the hype that followed his team's recent defeat at the hands of Everton, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, while Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp claimed last week that Chelsea "were favourites due to the 'unbelievable' depth in their squad", Lampard didn't seem to share his opinion.
"I keep reading how we had the strongest squad in the league. I don’t understand it", he said. "Teams around us have won titles and have strikers who score 30 goals every year, players who have won the Champions League."
He also remarked that that other teams "around us" have "won titles" and got "strikers who score 30 goals every year, players who have won the Champions League", whereas Chelsea has "some players who have won titles but also have some who are new to the Premier League and are young".
"We are a work in progress and nights like tonight can happen," Lampard noted. "I don’t like them but they can happen."
The 12 December match between Chelsea and Everton ended with the latter securing a 0-1 win, the only goal during the game being scored by Gylfi Sigurdsson via a penalty shot.
All comments
Show new comments (0)