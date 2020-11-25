'He's Not Normal': Kevin-Prince Boateng Recalls How Lionel Messi Almost Made Him Leave Football

Football star Kevin-Prince Boateng has confessed that he thought about quitting big sports during his time at Camp Nou because of Lionel Messi.
"Training with Messi left me speechless. I had always said that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best in the world, but Messi is something else. He's not normal", the midfielder told DAZN. "While training with him, I felt inadequate for the first time in my career. He was doing incredible things. I felt like saying, 'I'm done, I'm going to quit playing!'"
Boateng joined the Catalan club after a surprise loan move from Sassuolo in January 2019, winning a La Liga title in his six-month stint despite being given little playing time.
"The six months in Barcelona were incredible... At first, I didn't believe it. I thought it was Espanyol who wanted me, not the real Barcelona", he noted.
After winning the title, the player moved back to Italy, where he played for Fiorentina, and after a short period in Turkey in 2020, he went to Monza, where he is playing now.
