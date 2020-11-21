Spanish Tax Police Storm Lionel Messi's Private Jet Ahead of Key Atletico Clash

A Spanish court found Messi and his father Jorge guilty of tax fraud in July 2016, handing the pair 21-month prison sentences. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was also fined €1.8 million. At the time he admitted he wanted to leave Spain.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi got a nasty surprise when he returned from international duty with Argentina on Wednesday as his private jet was raided by the Spanish tax agency on the tarmac at Barcelona airport, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.

The outlet reported that up to five people from the Spanish Tax Agency boarded his private plane to request documentation from Messi and the flight crew.

Messi was eventually ordered to pay a tax at customs on arrival in Barcelona.

"After 15 hours of flying, I come up against people from the tax agency," the Argentine superstar said at El Prat airport. "It's crazy."

Messi’s personal airplane is heavily customised with a kitchen, two bathrooms and the names of his family on the steps.

Messi is next in action later today when Barcelona come up against title rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine has long been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp amid reports that he is unhappy in Spain and the Barca superstar shocked his millions of fans after he announced his decision to leave the club on 25 August.

Reports at the time indicated that he was close to signing a contract with Manchester City, however at the beginning of September Messi made a U-turn saying he was unable to leave Camp Nou.

But there have recently been fresh reports that City will try again to sign Messi in January during the winter transfer window.