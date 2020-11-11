IOC Head on WADA-RUSADA Dispute: We Want Solution That Does Not Trigger New Trials

"Our representatives in the hearing have repeated the call of the IOC to have a clear and unambiguous decision which can be directly implemented and which does not need any interpretation from anybody and which would not trigger then new court cases or CAS procedures. And we have also been informed that the panel indicated that the decision can be expected before the end of the year. This, of course, was very good news for everybody," Bach told reporters.
On 9 December 2019, WADA labelled RUSADA as non-compliant with the world anti-doping code and suspended Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag. RUSADA sent WADA a notice of disagreement with the verdict of the agency's Executive Committee. This forced WADA to file a formal request for arbitration with the CAS to resolve the dispute.
