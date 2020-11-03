Football Icon Diego Maradona to Undergo Surgery, Reports Say

Argentinian football player Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma in the next few hours, local media reported on Tuesday.
Maradona had been in self-isolation recently after one of his bodyguards contracted COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital in the Argentinian capital on Monday, however, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said earlier that his health condition was improving.
British journalist Piers Morgan took to Twitter to wish Maradona a swift recovery.
BREAKING: Football icon Diego Maradona to undergo emergency surgery in Argentina tonight to remove a blood clot on his brain. Seems a very serious situation - wish him all the best for a successful op & recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HDaTO0MXm0— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 3, 2020
Maradona has suffered health issues throughout his life, partly due to drug abuse and alcohol, which the sports legend himself has admitted to. In 2019, Maradona was captured on camera as he fell asleep while watching the Argentina-Nigeria match during Russia's hosting of the 2018 World Cup.
The Argentine icon had an illustrious career playing for Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors but is perhaps most revered for his 1986 victorious World Cup performance.
