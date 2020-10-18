Mancherster City Hatches Plan to Get Messi During Winter, Media Says

The list of football clubs that may be interested in Lionel Messi reportedly includes Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United, not to mention “interest from Major League Soccer in America”.

Even as Argentine football legend Lionel Messi continues to remain part of FC Barcelona, at least one prominent football club may try to sign him in a few months, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, since Messi is expected to leave his current club next summer, Manchester City could end up paying £450 million for the star. This potential move may reportedly allow Man City to stay ahead of the competition, as there are plenty of clubs out there that wouldn't mind signing up Messi themselves, and at the same time allow Barcelona to earn money "when they face losing Messi for nothing just a few months later".

Other than Manchester City, clubs that may be interested in Messi include Manchester United, the “mega-rich” Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and Chelsea, not to mention “interest from Major League Soccer in America”, the newspaper adds.

Also, a potential change in Barca's leadership may lead to a “new president” persuading Messi to stay.

Earlier this year, Messi sought to part ways with FC Barcelona but was apparently forced to stay because of disagreements with the club’s bosses over the size of his buyout clause and timing issues related to his request.