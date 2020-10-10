Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Saves Homeless Man From Abuse, Reports Claim

After defeating Arsenal London (3: 1) on 28 September, the Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah stopped at a gas station, where he saw a group of young people insulting a homeless man.
Salah intervened to rescue the stranger, giving him £100. The world-class striker is a devout Muslim who is known for his charity work.
According to reports, he scolded the group for their behaviour, saying that that they could find themselves in such a situation one day.
“I only knew I wasn't hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend,” the 50-year-old homeless man said, as quoted by The Sun.
Mo Salah reportedly stopped a group of lads from pestering a homeless man at a petrol station. He then handed £100 to the homeless man.— Simple Guy LFC ⚽ (@simpleguyLFC) October 7, 2020
King 👑 @MoSalah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JrBWT8zla1
All comments
Show new comments (0)