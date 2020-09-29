Tampa Bay Win NHL's Stanley Cup for the Second Time in Franchise History

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup on Monday, claiming victory over the Dallas Stars with a 2-0 score.
Brayden Point's goal and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's performance earning the shutout brought the team their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defenceman Victor Hedman has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL's Stanley Cup finals.
The Stanley Cup final was played with no spectators amid COVID-19.
