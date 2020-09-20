Russian MMA Fighter Knocks Opponent Out While Lying on Floor - Video

Russian MMA fighter Lom-Ali Nalgiev knocked his opponent, another Russian fighter, Imanali Gamzathanov, out while lying on his back on the octagon floor.
After receiving a kick with the heel of the foot right in the head, Gamzathanov fell onto the floor and the judge rushed to stop the rumble, which was carried out within the ACA-111 tournament.
Following the fight, the promotion company published a video of the moment on its Instagram, dubbing it "the best knockout".
😱 Заявка на бонус за лучший нокаут от @Nalgiev3406!! #ACA111
