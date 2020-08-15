Belgian Cyclist Falls Into Ravine During Tour de Lombardy's Final Stretch - Photos

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang's victory at the Tour of Lombardy was effectively overshadowed by an incident involving Belgium's Remco Evenepoel who ended up crashing his bike into a wall and falling into a ravine on the descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race's finish.
According to road.cc, Evenepoel was apparently “conscious and able to respond clearly to questions” following his fall, adding that “his right leg and side were said to have taken the impact”.
As Evenepoel was promptly rushed to the hospital, with his team tweeting that he's now being “tended to by the doctors”, a video that appears to depict the moment of his crash emerged online.
Remco Evenepoel çok ciddi bir kazaya karışmış. İnşallah ciddi bir şey yoktur. #IlLombardia pic.twitter.com/BJxfc6KI8l— Murat Taşkolu (@murattaskolu) August 15, 2020
Aquí ha sido la caída de Remco Evenepoel. Según hemos visto en imágenes, lo mantuvieron inmovilizado hasta que llegó la ambulancia. Esperemos que no sea grave la lesión. #ILombardia pic.twitter.com/pC4JGUsfo6— Dany Pro Cycling (@DanyProCycling) August 15, 2020
#IlLombardia - We think this is Evenepoel's bike. He was nowhere to be seen. pic.twitter.com/I5gEzmJTrp— La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) August 15, 2020
