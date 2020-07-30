Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Excites Fans With New Haircut

Mohamed Salah posted a photo of the new hairstyle on social media.
The publication was not ignored by his team-mate, English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He jokingly rebuked the Egyptian for imitation.
July 29, 2020
Mo Salah looks erm...different. pic.twitter.com/ecGFiNdkPj— The Anfield Talk* (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 29, 2020
Last season, 28-year-old Salah helped the Reds to win the Premier League trophy. He played 48 matches in all tournaments, scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists.
Mohamed Salah broke all records when he claimed the Golden Boot with his 32 Premier League strikes.
