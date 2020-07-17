IOC President Thomas Bach Gives Teleconference After Committee's 136th Session - Video

Watch a live broadcast of a teleconference hosted by IOC President Thomas Bach in Lausanne on Friday, following the committee's 136th session.
Bach, 66, announced during the session that he will stand for a second term as president of the IOC in 2021. The committee's presidential elections are due to take place in June 2021 in Athens.
The IOC meeting, which was held via a video conference, was focused on the future of the Olympic movement after the coronavirus pandemic. The participants also discussed steps to outline a vision for the IOC for the coming years, with the organisation set to review plans in December.
