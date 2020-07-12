Russian Fighter Petr Yan Defeats Jose Aldo, Becoming 2nd Russian Among UFC Champions

Petr Yan triumphed at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, beating former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, and claiming the vacant UFC bantamweight title.
The Russian fighter managed to get in heavy attacks on Aldo during the bout and in the fifth round referee Leon Roberts had to step in and declare Yan the winner and save his opponent, who was on the canvas unable to respond to Yan's ferocious blows or properly defend himself.
RUSSIA HAS A NEW CHAMPION!— UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2020
🏆 @PetrYanUFC stops Aldo in the fifth!#UFC251 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/uITcE8ijba
No Mercy becomes And New! 🏆 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/gX99aXmOKD— UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2020
Yan also extended his UFC winning streak to 7 fights, putting him in a tie for the longest streak in UFC bantamweight division records. With the victory via technical knockout, he becomes second UFC Champion from Russia, joining lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
