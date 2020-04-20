UEFA to Outline Football Season Contingency Plans

Football in Europe’s top leagues has been suspended until further notice since March.

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, is set to hold a video conference on Tuesday the 21st of April with its member nations, to discuss how the continent’s domestic leagues could continue the season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Games have been suspended indefinitely throughout Europe since March, as concerns grew over the safety of fans and players alike.

The football associations of countries such as Germany and Denmark, where the spread of COVID-19 appears to be under control, have hinted that their top-flight seasons could resume next month.

Others, such as England and France, where the situation appears to be much graver, have so far suggested that June could be the earliest possible time that their professional football leagues could resume.

If leagues cannot successfully be consumed; then other solutions that have been proposed by UEFA thus far, include rending the season "null and void" and hence beginning afresh once the threat of coronavirus has diminished, or ending play now, with teams occupying the positions in the table that they held at the time Europe’s professional leagues were called off.

Each scenario could potentially be problematic for clubs throughout the continent, but UEFA will be under increasing pressure in the coming weeks to finalise a solution that achieves a general consensus with its member states’ football associations.