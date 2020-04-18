Watch Shaquille O'Neal Being Lifted Off the Ground by UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou

Cameroonian-French professional mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou, who competes in the heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), managed to lift off the ground retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal whose weight is almost 150 kg.
Ngannou shared the video on Twitter.
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 17, 2020
O'Neal is a four-time NBA champion (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006), 15-time participant of NBA all-star games, the world champion (1994) and the 1996 Olympic gold medalist.
Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight title challenger. His professional fight record is 14 wins, 3 losses and 0 draws.
