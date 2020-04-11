Manchester United Made Cristiano Ronaldo 'Do Things He Didn't Want to Do', Coach Reveals

According to English professional football coach and current assistant manager of Manchester United Mike Phelan, Cristiano Ronaldo had to do things that he was not keen to do initially after he moved to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon at the age of 18.
"We had to try and get Cristiano to be a team player and he got it. In the end, he got it,” Phelan said, speaking to 'The Coaching Manual', a Youtube channel.
"There were certain things we did in training that made him do things he didn't want to do,” he added.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who has long played for the football club Real Madrid and is recognised as the top scorer in its history. He is also the captain of the Portuguese national team, which won the Euro 2016 final against host France. Since 2018, he has been playing for FC Juventus in Turin, Italy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)