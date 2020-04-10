Liverpool Legend Says He'll Never Play Sports Again After Injury

Former Liverpool Legend John Barnes said that he was experiencing tiredness every time he walked up the stairs after an accident at his son’s wedding.

The ex-England star said that he will never be able to play sports again after a freak accident.

“I missed it for the first five or six years but now I get tired walking up the stairs so playing football is the last thing on my mind!” he said as quoted by the Daily Star.

John said he dislocated his knee while he was playing volleyball during his son’s birthday.

John Charles Bryan Barnes is a former English footballer who played for Watford, Liverpool, Newcastle and Charlton Athletic.

After his career as a player, Barnes was Kenny Dalglish's assistant in the Scottish Celtics. In 2008-2009, he led the Jamaican national team.