Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Sprinting Skills in Coronavirus Lockdown Training

The 35-year-old Juventus star regularly updates his multi-million army of followers on Instagram on how he keeps fit, while Italy’s Serie A, and pretty much the rest of the world, has been put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shown off his sprinting skills during a coronavirus lockdown training session. The five-time winner of Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual prize in football, posted a video of his workout with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on a steep slope.

Judging by the video, the forward is in great shape and has no intention of slowing down, despite his respectable age in the football world - especially for forwards.

Earlier this week, the Portuguese footballer launched the core crusher challenge on social media. A 45-second exercise during which you have to touch your toes with your hands as many times as possible while lying on your back. Ronaldo did 142 reps in just 45 seconds.

However, Ronaldo was quickly beaten at his own game. South African runner Caster Semenya surpassed the winner of Euro 2016 by doing 176 reps.

Reports say that Ronaldo may leave Juventus and return to Real Madrid, where he spent nine years, winning the La Liga title and four Champions League titles. The Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport said that the Old Lady may part with Ronaldo due to its financial problems resulting from the coronavirus epidemic. Almost all sports competitions worldwide have been cancelled, which has hit clubs' coffers hard.

Juventus forked out $100 million for Ronaldo in 2018 and the 35-year-old is earning $633,000 a week. According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus plans to sell the striker for $50 million to deal with its financial problems.