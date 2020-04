'I'm Safe, Everything's Fine': Figure Skater Medvedevа Leaves Canada for Japan

After being trained for years by Russian renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, Medvedeva decided to move to Canada in the middle of 2018 and she has been training at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club ever since.

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, 20, has left Canada, where she had been training in recent months, and moved to Japan.

Medvedeva addressed her followers on Instagram to explain her decision.

Medvedeva is a two-time world champion (2016, 2017), a two-time Olympic silver medalist (2018), a two-time European champion (2016, 2017) and a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships.

During last season, Medvedeva failed to make it into the European and world figure skating championships. She had to quit the Russian championship in December after one of her ice skates broke.

She was trained by prominent Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze before moving to Canada in 2018 where has been training at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club.