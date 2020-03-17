Euro 2020 Postponed Until 2021 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Norwegian Football Federation

Amid the unfolding coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and countries shutting their borders and sport events are being canceled.

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 tournament until the next year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Norwegian Football Federation said Tuesday on its website.

According to the federation, the championship is now expected to be held from 11 June to 11 July in 2021.

On Tuesday, a videoconference is taking place with UEFA leaders, which will determine whether European competitions, including the European Championship, will go ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak.

UEFA representatives will today meet with various stakeholders to discuss European football's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 17, 2020

​The 2020 European Football Championship was to be held from 12 June to 12 July in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg, which was also due to host three group stage matches and one quarter-final.

On 11 March the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.