Manchester City Defeats Aston Villa 2-1 to Retain League Cup

City opened up a 2-0 lead after thirty minutes with goals scored by Sergio Aguero and Rodri.

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the final at Wembley on Sunday to win their third straight League Cup.

Aston Villa came back into the game in the second half after a goal from Samata just before half time but City held on to win the match and retain the trophy.

City are still on course for a treble of League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

But they remain a long way behind title rivals Liverpool in the league with just 11 games left to play.

Earlier this week, Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League in Madrid.