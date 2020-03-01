Manchester City Defeats Aston Villa 2-1 to Retain League Cup

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the final at Wembley on Sunday to win their third straight League Cup.
Aston Villa came back into the game in the second half after a goal from Samata just before half time but City held on to win the match and retain the trophy.
City are still on course for a treble of League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.
But they remain a long way behind title rivals Liverpool in the league with just 11 games left to play.
Earlier this week, Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League in Madrid.
