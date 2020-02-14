Manchester City Banned From Champions League For Two Seasons by UEFA

Last year, media reports revealed that the English football club Manchester City was facing expulsion from the Champions League over violating financial control regulations.

Manchester City has been banned from Champions League for two seasons, a statement by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) says.

Uefa announce Man City banned from next two seasons of the Champions League and fined 30 million euros pic.twitter.com/yUku5PMGZ4 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) February 14, 2020

The statement says that Manchester City "committed serious breaches" of UEFA financial rules. ​

The club, for its part, said it will appeal the UEFA verdict to the court of arbitration for sport.

MORE TO FOLLOW