Serena Williams Wins First Title in Three Years

In the final, Williams defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula. The meeting lasted exactly 1 hour and 36 minutes and ended with a score of 6: 3, 6: 4.
A first title in three years for @serenawilliams !— WTA (@WTA) January 12, 2020
She beats Pegula 6-3, 6-4 at @ASB_Classic ! pic.twitter.com/EUnWlLAQQe
The 38-year-old American won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open. In 2017 Serena went on to win her 23rd Grand Slam tournament, defeating her elder sister Venus Williams in the finals.
