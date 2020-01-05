Patriots Lose to Titans in First Round of NFL Playoffs

On Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots lost to the No. 6 Tennessee Titans.
The Patriots were playing at home, but it did not help them beat the Titans.
The sixth-seeded Titans will play the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens next Saturday.
Tom Brady showed good numbers in the second part of the regular season.
In January, New England performed traditionally well, with 6 wins and 1 loss.
