Patriots Lose to Titans in First Round of NFL Playoffs

The Patriots and Titans finished the 2019 NFL season with same 8-7-1 ATS records.

On Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots lost to the No. 6 Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots were playing at home, but it did not help them beat the Titans.

The sixth-seeded Titans will play the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens next Saturday.

Tom Brady showed good numbers in the second part of the regular season.

In January, New England performed traditionally well, with 6 wins and 1 loss.