Japanese Player Takumi Minamino Takes Part in First Liverpool Training Session - Photo, Video

According to English Premier League rules, the newly transferred player can't take part in Thursday's match against Sheffield United, however, he will be available for the game against Tottenham on 11 January.

Takumi Minamino, who officially joined Liverpool on 1 January participated in his first Liverpool training session on Tuesday. The video, published by the club, shows him arriving to train with his teammates, who are greeting Liverpool's newest addition. Minamino also talks to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who is happy to start working with the player.

​The 24-year-old Japanese footballer joined the club after playing for Red Bull Salzburg. According to Klopp, Minamino is "already good", but has the potential to become an even better player, boosting the team's forward line.