In the 19th round of the English Premier League match, Leicester City played against Liverpool on their home field.

The meeting ended with a victory for the “Reds" with a score of 4:0.

As the result of a successful game for Liverpool, the team currently has won 35 matches in a row. Thus, Liverpool beat Leeds, whose undefeated series in the 1968/1969 season lasted for 34 games.

📉 - Longest unbeaten streaks in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿English top flight history



49 - Arsenal (2003-2004)

42 - Nottingham Forest (1977-1978)

40 - Chelsea (2004-2005)

35 - Liverpool (2019, @LFC)

34 - Leeds United (1968-1969)#LEILIV #BoxingDay — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) December 26, 2019

​Also ranking in the top four in terms of the length of winning streaks in the national championship, the Scouts overtook London Chelsea in 40 matches in a row in the 2004/05 season, Nottingham Forest - 42 games in the 1977/1978 season and the capital's Arsenal - 49 meetings in season 2003/2005.

Earlier, the legendary forward Terry Henry said that he was scared of what Liverpool was doing.