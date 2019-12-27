The meeting ended with a victory for the “Reds" with a score of 4:0.
As the result of a successful game for Liverpool, the team currently has won 35 matches in a row. Thus, Liverpool beat Leeds, whose undefeated series in the 1968/1969 season lasted for 34 games.
📉 - Longest unbeaten streaks in 🏴English top flight history— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) December 26, 2019
49 - Arsenal (2003-2004)
42 - Nottingham Forest (1977-1978)
40 - Chelsea (2004-2005)
35 - Liverpool (2019, @LFC)
34 - Leeds United (1968-1969)#LEILIV #BoxingDay
Also ranking in the top four in terms of the length of winning streaks in the national championship, the Scouts overtook London Chelsea in 40 matches in a row in the 2004/05 season, Nottingham Forest - 42 games in the 1977/1978 season and the capital's Arsenal - 49 meetings in season 2003/2005.
Earlier, the legendary forward Terry Henry said that he was scared of what Liverpool was doing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)