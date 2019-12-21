Russian Freestyle Skier Valeriya Demidova Wins Gold at Halfpipe World Cup in China

Valeriya Demidova brought the Russian national team their first victory in the half-pipe in the framework of the Freestyle World Cup, taking the gold at the stage held at the Genting Resort Secret Garden.

On Saturday, Demidova won the competition with a score of 92.50 points in her best attempt.

Earlier, the Russian woman won bronze at the same stage in 2017, and also became the third in September at the stage in Cardrona, New Zealand.