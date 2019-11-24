Pow! The Moment Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Luis Ortiz - Video

A video showing Deontay Wilder knocking out his rival Luis Ortiz has been posted online. The footage shows the 34-year-old boxer, who is ranked the world’s second best active heavyweight, trying to crack Ortiz’s defence with several straight punches. The moment the Cuban opened up Wilder threw a crushing hook that sent Ortiz down to the canvas. The Cuban managed to stand up, but not before the ref counted to 10. This was Wilder's 10th WBC world heavyweight title defence.
Scary power from Deontay Wilder. Here's the knockout! 😮😮😮 #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/Vgi9X51FXO— Chris Burke (@chrisburke) November 24, 2019
