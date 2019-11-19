Twitterstorm as UFC Welterweight Ben Askren Announces Retirement From MMA

Former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren has announced his retirement, according to ESPN.

The 35-year-old American, whose 21 mixed martial arts fights this year have resulted in 19 wins prior to two defeats, has announced that he's retiring.

"I'm retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts, and frankly, I'm retiring from everything," Ben Askren told Ariel Helwani's MMA Show." "I've been having hip problems and I finally had the discussion with my doctor. I actually got the MRI before my last fight and I need a hip replacement. So, man, that's it for me."

While fans were mostly positive about Askren and his career, they were also sad after he announced his retirement.

BIG SHOUT OUT TO @Benaskren, congratulations on retire though I wish it wasn’t true. And best of luck with ur hip. Man this sucks, I’m bummed out. I remember when I couldn’t stand u in bellator yet came to love u once u joined one championship and Rufus sports. Damnnnnn — Chris Gartner (@ChrisGartner81) November 19, 2019​

Ben Askren just said on #HelwaniShow that he is retiring from MMA. He went 1-2 in the UFC and it wasn’t experience he expected but he sure as hell made things exciting this year.#UFC pic.twitter.com/w3AlpoEUpy — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasMMA) November 18, 2019​

That Singapore trip was once in a lifetime stuff. Thanks for everything @Benaskren! Legend. pic.twitter.com/H8flk1wdZp — James Edwards (@MMA_Jim) November 18, 2019

Ben Askren's first UFC match was on 2 March 2019, ONE's Asian promotion, replacing former UFC champion Demetrius Johnson.

In his debut UFC match, Askren defeated Robbie Lawler, but his final two matches ended in defeat: from Jorge Masvidal - by knockout and from Demian Maya - by a reception. Askren in different years was the champion of Bellator and ONE FC.