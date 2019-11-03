Twitterstorm as Canelo Alvarez Knocks Out Sergei Kovalev to Win WBO Light Heavyweight Title

Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez took the WBO light-heavyweight crown from Sergei Kovalev with a devastating 11th-round knockout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, ended with Alvarez's victory by knockout in the 11th round.

For 36-year-old Kovalev, this is the fourth loss of his career; he has had 34 wins (29 by knockout) and one draw. The 29-year-old Alvarez has 53 wins (36 by KO), one defeat and two draws.

The Mexican boxer became the world champion in the fourth weight category. Alvarez has won the WBA (Super) and WBC middleweight titles, the WBA regular middleweight title and the WBO light heavyweight title.

Alvarez will take home the $35 million prize for this fight, while Kovalev will get three million.

Social media users had different reactions to Alvarez’s victory.

Canelo Alvarez stops Sergey Kovalev in Round 11 to win the WBO light heavyweight world title. - via @ESPN App pic.twitter.com/6CzqHTYW3B — William WilczewSKI (@Ski_Scribe) November 3, 2019​

That was a great statement made by Canelo Alvarez right there with this KO win over Kovalev. Canelo seems to struggle with the reach of Kovalev only to save the best for the last. Sweet KO victory from the Mexican. I love boxing 🥊 #canelovskovalev pic.twitter.com/no1E0S8jKw — Owusu Bempah Ayala (@akwasice) November 3, 2019​

That clearly was the only way for Canelo Alvarez to win this bout with how the other rounds had gone. Brutal Knockout, those two hooks did the damage to Kovalev. #canelovskovalev — BENGARZI TV on Youtube (@BENGHARZI) November 3, 2019​