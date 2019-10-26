Porn Star Gets Destroyed During Her Bellator MMA Debut Fight

Despite her loss, the undaunted adult film star declared that she merely “lost the battle but not the war” and is now hungry for more fights.

Orion Starr, a porn actress who decided to try her hand at mixed martial arts, ended up being soundly defeated during her professional debut at Bellator 231.

According to the Daily Star, the actress-turned-fighter previously competed twice in the “MMA amateur ranks”, winning both of those bouts.

Her match against Elise Reed turned out to be a whole different thing, however, as Starr, who competed under her real name Rebecca Bryggman, found herself “pinned against the cage and losing all ability to defend herself”.

But even as the newspaper noted that “many believe she may need to reconsider her fighting future,” Starr stated on her Instagram page that she “lost the battle but not the war” and she is now “hungry for more fights to overcome.”