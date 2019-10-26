Porn Star Gets Destroyed During Her Bellator MMA Debut Fight

Orion Starr, a porn actress who decided to try her hand at mixed martial arts, ended up being soundly defeated during her professional debut at Bellator 231.
According to the Daily Star, the actress-turned-fighter previously competed twice in the “MMA amateur ranks”, winning both of those bouts.
Thats right no photoshop filters on this one all me🖤🤘🏻😈💪🏻👊🏻🐺 GETTING READY FOR OCT 25TH @bellatormma I'm the preliminary card 1ST PRO FIGHT!! Cant wait to get in there!! 🔥🔥🔥 #nycfinest #sexandviolence #sinnersarewinners #winning #fightlife #fighters #fight #altgirls #metalheads #metal #wrongonetofuckwith #bellatormma #prommadebut #profight #mma #mmagirl #mmafighter #wmma #femalemma #nomercy #victory
Her match against Elise Reed turned out to be a whole different thing, however, as Starr, who competed under her real name Rebecca Bryggman, found herself “pinned against the cage and losing all ability to defend herself”.
But even as the newspaper noted that “many believe she may need to reconsider her fighting future,” Starr stated on her Instagram page that she “lost the battle but not the war” and she is now “hungry for more fights to overcome.”
Lost the battle but not the war!!!💯👊🏻💪🏻👑 so proud of myself you win some you lose some !!! Ill be back @bellatormma Great fight to @raisingtherufus and I'M HUNGRY FOR MORE FIGHTS TO OVERCOME!! Thank you to MY TEAM @maxum_bjj @anthonysnoble @alexjaristides FOR SUPPORTING ME CANT WAIT TO WORK ON MORE😁👍🏻 BELIEVE IT #nycfinest #sexandviolence #altgirls #mma #mmagirls #fightlife #fighters #fight #fights #atomweight #winning #mmafighter #prommafighter #prodebut #femalefighters
