Barcelona - Real Madrid Match Postponed Amid Protests in Support of Jailed Catalan Leaders

Earlier this week, a wave of protests hit the streets of Barcelona after nine out of 12 former Catalan pro-independence leaders were sentenced to prison on 14 October.

The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) announced on Friday that it would postpone a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid that was to take place on 26 October amid the ongoing protests in the city.

The statement comes as earlier in the week the organising body of La Liga football division called on the RFEF to rearrange the match, citing security concerns amid protests in support of jailed Catalan leaders.

On 14 October, Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine out of 12 former Catalan pro-independence leaders to prison over their role in organising Catalonia's independence referendum in 2017.

The referendum ended with more than 90% of voters, saying 'yes' to Catalonia's independence from Spain. Madrid did not recognise the results of the vote and arrested several Catalan leaders.

