Busty Italian Sports Anchor Shuts Down Fans as They Ask Her to ‘Get T**s Out’ on the Pitch – Video

Diletta Leotta, a former weathergirl who’s now covering football for an Italian broadcaster, rebuffed Napoli ultras as she walked past their stand ahead of the team’s home fixture against Brescia.

Napoli ultras at Stadio San Paolo shouted: “fuori le tette” – which roughly translates as “get your t**s out” – as the 28-year-old blonde, dressed in a pink knee-length skirt and a tight white top, was walking along the pitch to cover the match.

But an imperturbable Leotta wagged the finger at the tifosi and gave them a thumbs-down, before relenting and waving at them. The hosts earned a 2-1 win that day, which saw them propel to fourth place in Serie A.

Diletta Leotta won the Miss Elegant title at the national beauty pageant, Miss Italy, in 2009. She previously presented the weather on TV and covered Italy’s second-tier championship, Serie B, and now anchors Serie A broadcasts for the streaming service DAZN and Radio 105.

She currently boasts 4.9 million followers on Instagram, thanks in no small part to her stunning looks, and is rumoured to be dating Italian boxing champ Daniele Scardina.