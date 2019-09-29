Lewis Hamilton Wins Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi

British racing star Lewis Hamilton won Russia's Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday, marking the 82nd victory in his professional career.
The world champion finished the race about four seconds before his teammate Valtteri Bottas, also banking an extra point for having the fastest lap. Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, came third, while Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon from Red Bull Racing took 4th and 5th places respectively.
The victory broke the winning streak of the Ferrari team, which had managed to come first at three Grand Prix races in Singapore, Italy, and Belgium.
All comments
Show new comments (0)