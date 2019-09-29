Lewis Hamilton Wins Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi

The driver won the Russian Grand Prix for the fourth time, after having taken gold back in 2014, 2015, and 2018.

British racing star Lewis Hamilton won Russia's Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday, marking the 82nd victory in his professional career.

The world champion finished the race about four seconds before his teammate Valtteri Bottas, also banking an extra point for having the fastest lap. Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, came third, while Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon from Red Bull Racing took 4th and 5th places respectively.

© AFP 2019 / JOSE JORDAN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's British driver Lewis Hamilton drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 28, 2017 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the second day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season

The victory broke the winning streak of the Ferrari team, which had managed to come first at three Grand Prix races in Singapore, Italy, and Belgium.