Mo Salah Memes Dominate Twitter Following Liverpool’s 3-1 Win Over Newcastle

At their home stadium in Anfield, the expectation was that Jurgen Klopp’s side would beat Newcastle by continuing apace the high standard of performance that they have so far displayed throughout the first month of the campaign.

Liverpool FC have maintained a comfortable start to the football season by beating Newcastle 3-1 after having won their past three opening matches in the Premier League.

While Newcastle have also shown that they can dominate the pitch, particularly after beating Tottenham Hotspur, whether or not Steve Bruce’s side would win the day was far from guaranteed.

While many placed their bets on Liverpool securing an easy win, it quickly became apparent that Saturday’s match was not going to be a walk in the park for the Reds.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane scored twice in the game’s first half after Jetro Willem’s first goal was scored for Newcastle, which gave the latter an unexpected early lead, seriously upping the pressure on Liverpool.

Following that, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah knocked a third goal into the back of the net for Liverpool after the break, securing their victory. The Reds have now won 14 league games in a row going all the way back to the Everton game in March.

Unfortunately, despite their early lead, Newcastle were unable to keep up the pace. Bruce’s side sits in 16th place, a point above the bottom rung three teams.

Following that victory, the Twittersphere was flooded with memes celebrating the Reds’ victory, with a particular focus being on Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp.

WHAT A GOAL!!! SUPERB SALAH! pic.twitter.com/JpIPfNghVw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

SADIO WITH A SPECIAL STRIKEEEEEEEEEEE!!! GET IN!! pic.twitter.com/1D4yIjzbIb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

